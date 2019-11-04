The latest iPad is on sale for just under $300

B&H Photo and Video is joining the Apple discount palooza with a markdown on the brand new 7th Generation iPad. This entry-level iPad bumps the display size to 10.2 inches and boosts the processor with an Apple A10.

At $30 off, it's just $299, so you're getting the latest iPad for under $300.

Here's the full scoop on the discount:

Apple 10.2-inch 7th Gen iPad 32 GB in Space Gray ($299, originally $329; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple 10.2-inch 7th Gen iPad 32 GB in Silver ($299, originally $329; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple 10.2-inch 7th Gen iPad 32 GB in Gold ($299, originally $329; bhphotovideo.com)

You can see our full hands-on with the 7th Gen iPad here, but it has modest specs. It's running iPadOS 13, aka iOS 13, with tablet-oriented tweaks. And yes, it fully supports multitasking, the smart keyboard via a dedicated connector and the Apple Pencil.

It's the perfect entry-level Apple tablet and packs a lot for the price. We don't know how long this will last, but this is an all-star deal.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.