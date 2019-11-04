Give the gift of actionable health insights with AncestryHealth®

Consumer genomics has taken off in recent years, opening up whole new avenues for discovering more about your family, your origins and yourself. Access to this information has led many on personal journeys of discovery and growth. But taking actionable health steps based on it has proved elusive, in part due to the quality and type of testing available.

But with the launch of AncestryHealth®, things are starting to change. This service makes array technology available to consumers at an attractive price. In a nutshell, the service empowers you to discover how your DNA might influence certain health conditions and helps inform the steps you can take in consultation with your health care provider to build a healthier future.

At a time of year when the holidays mean family is already on many people's minds, we think AncestryHealth makes for a great gift — and one that could positively benefit not just the receiver, but all their relatives, too.

AncestryHealth® Core™ ($149, includes AncestryDNA®; ancestry.com) is where it all begins, with a physician-ordered laboratory test that uses array technology to detect genetic differences and deliver personalized reports with insights into risks, starting with a curated screening for common health conditions. These actionable insights include wellness reports on nutrition and metabolism, too. And since this information is often complex and nuanced, AncestryHealth® Core™ includes access to genetic counseling resources to help you make sense of what your DNA reveals about your family's health and what can be done as a result. Printable family health history, lab reports, and an included health history tool help you easily keep track of multiple generations of health, too.

That's all on top of the included AncestryDNA® package, which includes ethnicity estimates, DNA matches, and other historical and geographical insights based on your genes. Existing AncestryDNA customers can upgrade to AncestryHealth Core for $49.

Our DNA isn't destiny, but it does have plenty to teach us. AncestryHealth helps put that info to use, not just for you but for your family, too, and gives you the tools you need to chart a healthier path forward. It's the gift that keeps on giving, you might say — which is why we think it makes a great gift this holiday season.

And from November 1 to 27, other holiday offers from Ancestry.com include a sale on AncestryDNA® ($59 on sale; ancestry.com) and Ancestry Family History Gift Subscriptions, which are 20% off.

Disclaimer: The tests offered by AncestryHealth are physician-ordered and are not diagnostic. The tests are not reviewed or approved by the FDA and are not available in New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island. See Ancestry.com for additional details.