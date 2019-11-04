(CNN) A miracle puppy who was found in a rural Australian backyard after possibly being dropped by a bird of prey has been discovered to be a pure-bred dingo, to the joy of conservationists.

Wandi is less than a year old but already the small dingo puppy is carrying the weight of his species on his shoulders.

Lyn Watson, director of the Australian Dingo Foundation, said it was very rare for a sanctuary to take in a 100% pure dingo puppy and Wandi would now be an important part of their breeding program to save the vulnerable species.

"They're our apex predator, they're our lion," Watson said. "Their job is to keep the kangaroo population down, that was their job before the coming of the Europeans, that was their job for thousands of years."

Dingoes are native to Australia but have had their numbers reduced by habitat destruction and hunting. The species is currently listed as "vulnerable" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

