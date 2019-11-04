New Zealand's Indian community angered by 'punishment' visa changes

(CNN) New Zealand's immigration minister, Iain Lees-Galloway, has asked for a review of recent changes to visa rules following protests from the country's Indian community.

The controversy revolves around recent changes to immigration policy, particularly new directives governing visas, which have made it harder to bring a partner to New Zealand.

The new rules stipulate that couples must have lived together for 12 months in order to be granted a partnership visa. This change has hit the Indian diaspora hard, because of its tradition of arranged marriages.

Immigration officers were previously allowed to grant partnership visas at their discretion in exceptional cases, but new directives issued in May ended these exceptions.

Lees-Galloway said he has asked officials to review the decision.

