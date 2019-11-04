(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- The House released transcripts from two key witnesses. In one of the transcripts, an ex-State Department adviser says he resigned over what he saw as the use of ambassadors to advance political objectives.
-- A US citizen says he had acid thrown in his face after being told to go back to his country.
-- President Trump lost an appeal to keep his tax returns from a Manhattan grand jury, setting up a potential Supreme Court challenge.
-- Lena Dunham took to social media to tell the world she's dealing with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a chronic disease that affects the joints and skin.
-- Longtime magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll sued President Trump for defamation over what she says were his lies denying her public accusation in June that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.
-- More than 315,000 California residents are in the path of floodwaters if the surges overtake a dam.
-- NASA's Curiosity rover snapped an eerie image of the Mars horizon.
-- China approves a seaweed-based Alzheimer's drug. It's the first new one in 17 years.