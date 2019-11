(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- A US citizen says he had acid thrown in his face after being told to go back to his country.

-- President Trump lost an appeal to keep his tax returns from a Manhattan grand jury, setting up a potential Supreme Court challenge.

-- Lena Dunham took to social media to tell the world she's dealing with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a chronic disease that affects the joints and skin.