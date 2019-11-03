In protests around the world, one image stands out: The Joker

(CNN) In cities around the world, among the sea of demonstrators who have taken to the streets , one image has stood out: the stark white face and creepy red grin of the Joker.

Their causes are different, their grievances varied. Proposed austerity measures. Threats to democratic freedoms. Deepening inequalities between ordinary citizens and the ruling elite.

Some see themselves in the Joker

"The Joker is us," Lebanese street artist Mohamed Kabbani told CNN. "... Beirut is the new Gotham City."

In the film "Joker," Gotham City is rife with crime, social services are getting slashed and residents are left feeling powerless and disillusioned, while wealthy elites respond with condescension or obliviousness. One bad day after another slowly drives Arthur Fleck to madness and by the film's end, he's transformed into the Joker -- and ultimately, an unintentional symbol of the downtrodden.

That power struggle between ordinary people and elites, Kabbani said, is what's resonating with protesters in Lebanon.