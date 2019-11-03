Breaking News

Rudy Boesch, contestant on first season of 'Survivor,' has died

By Amanda Watts and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 12:46 AM ET, Sun November 3, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rudy Boesch
Rudy Boesch

(CNN)Rudy Boesch, who was a contestant on the first season of CBS' "Survivor," has died, the SEAL Veterans Foundation said.

"It is with a broken heart that we inform you that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night," the foundation posted on their Facebook page Saturday.
"Master Chief was a legend in the SEAL and Special Operations community," the foundation said, adding that Boesch served from 1944 to 1990.
Survivor Executive Producer Jeff Probst said the reality show's family "has lost a legend."
    He said Boesch, 91, played in the show when he was 72.
    Read More
      He's one of "the most iconic and adored players of all time," Probst said. "And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL. Rudy is a true American hero."
      The show tweeted, "Our hearts go out to Rudy's family and friends. He will be greatly missed."