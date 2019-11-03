Rudy Boesch, contestant on first season of 'Survivor,' has died

(CNN) Rudy Boesch, who was a contestant on the first season of CBS' "Survivor," has died, the SEAL Veterans Foundation said.

"It is with a broken heart that we inform you that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night," the foundation posted on their Facebook page Saturday.

"Master Chief was a legend in the SEAL and Special Operations community," the foundation said, adding that Boesch served from 1944 to 1990.

Survivor Executive Producer Jeff Probst said the reality show's family "has lost a legend."

He said Boesch, 91, played in the show when he was 72.

