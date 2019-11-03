Sia thanks fans for saving her life following the death her dog Pantera

(CNN) Sia thanked fans on Saturday for sending supportive messages she says saved her life following the recent death of her beloved dog, Pantera.

The critically acclaimed pop singer announced the dog's passing on Twitter Thursday.

"You were my first born furry and you saved my life. You'll be sorely missed," Sia said.

"It was the best sixteen years of my life."

RIP pantera marvelous furler.

You were my first born furry and you saved my life.

You'll be sorely missed.

It was the best sixteen years of my life. pic.twitter.com/GJDh7qiNOS — sia (@Sia) October 31, 2019

The tweet immediately triggered a wave of love and support from fans. Some tweeted photos of Sia and Pantera, while others shared their own experiences with losing a pet.

Read More