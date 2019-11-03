Two Kenyans win 2019 NYC Marathon

(CNN) Joyciline Jepkosgei ruined her esteemed countrywoman's chance at a fifth women's title in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

It was a double for Kenya, as Geoffrey Kamworor won the men's division, his second NYC Marathon victory.

The world record holder in the half marathon, Jepkosgei finished first among tens of thousands of competitors, according to a tweet from the New York City Marathon.

Start spreading the news! #TCSNYCMarathon Wave 1 runners on their way to @CentralParkNYC! pic.twitter.com/tBNdvWCwNI — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 3, 2019

Though Jepkosgei has been running professionally only since 2015, she's already compiled an impressive catalog of accomplishments: She's collected silver medals at the 2017 World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain, earned a bronze medal in the 2016 African Championships and set world records with her times in the half marathon, 10-kilometer, 15-kilometer and 20-kilometer races.

In March, during her first trip to the United States, she won the NYC Half.

