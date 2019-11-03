Joyciline Jepkosgei takes down a superstar and fellow Kenyan to win NYC Marathon

(CNN)Joyciline Jepkosgei ruined her esteemed countrywoman's chance at a fifth women's title in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
The world record holder in the half marathon, Jepkosgei finished first among tens of thousands of competitors, according to a tweet from the New York City Marathon.
Though Jepkosgei has only been running professionally since 2015, she's already compiled an impressive catalog of accomplishments: She's collected silver medals at the 2017 World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain, earned a bronze medal in the 2016 African Championships and set numerous world records with her times in the half marathon, 10-kilometer, 15-kilometer and 20-kilometer races.
In March, during her first trip to the United States, she won the NYC Half.
Coached by her husband, the 25-year-old mother of one planned to make her marathon debut in Hawaii in December but withdrew after twisting an ankle.
To win the 2019 race, Jepkosgei had to overcome the dominance of fellow Kenyan Mary Keitany, who since 2014, won every New York City Marathon women's title, with one exception: In 2017, she finished second to United States' Shalane Flanagan.
This year's race, its 49th annual running, featured more than 50,000 competitors representing more 125 nations.
The race began on Staten Island. Runners crossed the Verranzzano-Narrows Bridge and ran through Brooklyn and Queens before dipping into Manhattan en route to the Bronx. The course then doubled back to the finish line in Manhattan, located in Central Park.
A $100,000 prize awaits Jepkosgei and the winner of the men's contest, which began 30 minutes after the women's.
Last year's men's winner was Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa, who has numerous top-three finishes in the New York and Boston marathons.
The wheelchair division saw repeat champions in Manuela Schar of Switzerland, who claimed her third straight title in New York, and Daniel Romanchuk, who became the first American (and youngest winner) in the 2018 race.
The pair will take prizes of $25,000 each.