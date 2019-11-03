Joyciline Jepkosgei takes down a superstar and fellow Kenyan to win NYC Marathon

(CNN) Joyciline Jepkosgei ruined her esteemed countrywoman's chance at a fifth women's title in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

The world record holder in the half marathon, Jepkosgei finished first among tens of thousands of competitors, according to a tweet from the New York City Marathon.

Though Jepkosgei has only been running professionally since 2015, she's already compiled an impressive catalog of accomplishments: She's collected silver medals at the 2017 World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain, earned a bronze medal in the 2016 African Championships and set numerous world records with her times in the half marathon, 10-kilometer, 15-kilometer and 20-kilometer races.

In March, during her first trip to the United States, she won the NYC Half.

Coached by her husband, the 25-year-old mother of one planned to make her marathon debut in Hawaii in December but withdrew after twisting an ankle.

