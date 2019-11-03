Patriots face the Ravens, and other things to watch for this NFL Sunday

(CNN) The NFL season is past the midpoint, and each game becomes more valuable for teams with postseason ambitions.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots are looking to remain undefeated while facing a potential playoff opponent in the Baltimore Ravens. Elsewhere, teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks are hoping to remain atop their divisions while facing challengers hoping to turn their season around.

Here are three things to watch for this NFL Sunday:

1. The NFL's best defense versus a worthy opponent

The New England Patriots are famous for Tom Brady and Bill Belichik, the quarterback and coach duo that's responsible for six Super Bowl trophies. While Brady has been excellent during the team's 8-0 run to start the season, ranking among the NFL's top 10 for quarterback rating, the story has been the Patriot's defense.

