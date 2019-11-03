Texas man dies after falling down a mountain

(CNN) A 60-year-old Texas man died in a climbing accident while descending a mountain near Leavenworth, Washington, on Thursday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Jake Colburn, of Dallas, Texas, was last seen on Thursday at 3 p.m. as he was descending Aasgard Pass on his way back to camp, the sheriff's office said in a statement

Colburn's son called 911 at 11 p.m. when his father had not returned to camp, according to the sheriff's office.

On Sunday, a four-person team of Chelan County Mountain Rescue personnel was flown onto Aasgard Pass by a sheriff's office helicopter, the statement said. The team found Colburn's body at approximately 7,300 feet at 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said. The body was hoisted by helicopter and removed from the mountain.

Rescue personnel believe Colburn slipped and fell several hundred feet to his death while descending Aasgard Pass, the release said.

