A white supremacist group filmed in front of the Emmett Till sign weeks after it was made bulletproof

(CNN) A white supremacist group filmed a video in front of the Emmett Till Memorial in Sumner, Mississippi, over the weekend, officials say.

A security camera video posted on the Sumner Courthouse and Emmett Till Interpretive Center's Facebook page shows seven people standing in front of the sign Saturday, while some of them film.

"We are all here are the Emmett Till monument that represents the civil rights movement for blacks," a man is heard saying. "What we want to know is where are all of the white people."

The memorial sign marks the spot where 14-year-old Emmett Till's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River in 1955. The young African American was tortured and killed by two white men after he was accused of flirting with a white woman. His death made international news and was an important catalyst in the civil rights movement.

Two of the people in Saturday's video are seen holding flags which are associated with the group "League of the South," Dave Tell, a historical consultant for the center, told CNN.

