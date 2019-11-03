Crazy Town band members bloodied after their tour van crashed into a moose

(CNN) Members of the early 2000s rap-rock group Crazy Town were bloodied but safe after their tour van smashed into a moose in Ontario, Canada on Wednesday night.

Crazy Town, known for its hit 2000 song "Butterfly," hit the moose while traveling on Route 17 on the way to a show in Sudbury for Halloween.

"Just got out of the emergency room," band leader Shifty Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Binzer, said on Instagram. "By the grace of god we are all ok just cuts and bruises."

Binzer also posted a photo of band members' bloodied faces and in neck braces in an ambulance. The van was totaled in the crash, and the moose did not survive, he said.

"The moose unfortunately was killed instantly and we all just feel horrible about it," the band said on Facebook . Video posted to their Facebook -- not safe for work -- shows their van completely destroyed as well as the massive size of the moose.

Read More