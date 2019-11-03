This bee 'influencer' is using Instagram to buzz about bee conservation

(CNN)Je suis B.
Instagram gained a new French influencer and her name is B. She does what all good influencers do -- takes carefully posed selfies, posts enviable travel shots and answers cheeky Q&As.
There's just one thing that separates her from all the other influencers.
She's a bee.
Just "check out that side bee..."
That's right. B. has two wings, six fuzzy legs, and a sweet little dusting of pollen all over her yellow and black thorax.
Created by the French philanthropic network Fondation de France, @bee_nfluencer is a whimsically creative way to increase awareness for threatened bee populations and raise money for the cause.
Bee populations worldwide are declining at a dangerous rate, presenting a huge threat to the world's food supply, which depends heavily on pollinators. Pollinators, which are most often honey bees, are responsible for one in every three bites of food Americans eat, according to the USDA.
B.'s Instagram account gained more than 100,000 followers since she joined in April. The feed is stacked with aesthetically pleasing pics of her buzzing around the world and bee-ing fabulous.
"Trying to get a little tan before going back to work," reads the caption of a photo of B. lounging in the sand. Do bees need sunscreen?
Just like any good influencer, B. aims to bump up her followers and get sponsored brand partnerships. All the funds raised by her brand sponsorships will go to the Bee Fund, which supports pollinator conservation projects in France.
She's a bee with a philanthropic mission
In addition to posting flawless lifestyle, travel, and beauty content, B. also shares educational information about bees to her followers in her posts and Instagram stories. Bathtub Q&A anybody?