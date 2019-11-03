Flights diverted as New Delhi chokes on heavy pollution

(CNN) Flights to and from New Delhi's international airport were delayed and diverted on Sunday as pollution reached "unbearable" levels, leaving the Indian capital blanketed with heavy smog .

Visibility was so poor that 37 flights -- including at least one international journey -- were diverted from the city's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a senior airport official told CNN.

Pollution indexes saw air quality in the Indian capital climb to "hazardous" levels in the city on Sunday.

On Sunday, major airlines including Air India and SpiceJet warned of delays and cancellations to flights to and from the international airport.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to poor visibility at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 3, 2019

The senior airport official told CNN that although planes can land during times of poor visibility, not all pilots are trained to do so.

Thick smog has resulted in several days of low visibility across New Delhi.

"During winter months, when it's foggy early in the morning and at night, and the visibility is poor, we have a roster of pilots who are experts to land in those conditions, so the schedules are made keeping in mind low visibility. That is something we can plan for," he told CNN.

"But the visibility dropping suddenly due to pollution -- that's not something we plan for when making pilot's schedules," he said.

The official said conditions had improved somewhat later in the day, allowing some flights to resume.

Update Issued at 1500 hours: The visibility at Delhi airport is improving. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for the updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. #DelhiAirport — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) November 3, 2019

New Delhi is home to more than 18 million people and 8.8 million registered motor vehicles -- more than any other Indian city, according to Indian government figures from 2016.

Pollution in the city worsens at this time of year as temperatures drop and farmers light fires to clear their land.

A man cycles through New Delhi amid smoggy conditions in October 2019.

Smog has blanketed much of the city in recent days, severely reducing visibility, restricting traffic and limiting all but the most necessary outdoor activities.

Schools in the area have been ordered to stay closed until Tuesday, according to the AFP news agency.