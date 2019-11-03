(CNN) Everton's Portuguese international Andre Gomes suffered a horrific injury which completely overshadowed his side's battling 1-1 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League Sunday.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min was sent off for his foul on Gomes which saw the midfielder's right ankle buckle under him before he collided with Serge Aurier.

It was immediately clear that the injury was serious with South Korean star Son visibly upset even before he was belatedly shown the red card by referee Martin Atkinson.

Aurier, who would have had a full view of the extent of the injury, was seen appearing to pray while other players could barely bring themselves to view what had happened.

Match referee Martin Atkinson consoles Son Heung-Min as Everton players and medical staff cluster around the stricken Andre Gomes.

After receiving urgent medical treatment, with players from both sides comforting former Barcelona player Gomes as he lay on the field, he was stretchered off and taken to hospital.

