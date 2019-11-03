(CNN)Everton's Portuguese international Andre Gomes suffered a horrific injury which completely overshadowed his side's battling 1-1 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League Sunday.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min was sent off for his foul on Gomes which saw the midfielder's right ankle buckle under him before he collided with Serge Aurier.
It was immediately clear that the injury was serious with South Korean star Son visibly upset even before he was belatedly shown the red card by referee Martin Atkinson.
Aurier, who would have had a full view of the extent of the injury, was seen appearing to pray while other players could barely bring themselves to view what had happened.
After receiving urgent medical treatment, with players from both sides comforting former Barcelona player Gomes as he lay on the field, he was stretchered off and taken to hospital.
Tottenham led 1-0 before the incident with Dele Alli scoring for the visitor just after the hour mark after Alex Iwobi's mistake led to Son feeding him the pass to score.
With Son sent off, Everton pressed for an equalizer in the 12 minutes of added time and it duly arrived when substitute Cenk Tosun headed home from Luca Digne's cross.
But all thoughts were with Gomes at the final whistle, with under pressure Everton manager Marco Silva summing up those feelings.
"It's more than a football game, it's the most important thing right now and give all our support to him and to his family as well," he said.
"We as a group and the players we have to keep the spirit we showed after that moment," he added.
Son 'distraught'
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said Son was not to blame for the serious injury sustained by Gomes.
"Sonny was devastated. In that moment it was very confused, difficult to keep calm, you watch the reaction on TV -- it was never the intention and never a tackle to do what happened after," he said.
But he did disagree with the decision to send off the striker, who had to lead the Tottenham attack in the absence of the ill Harry Kane.
"It was very bad luck for Andre, bad luck for Everton, but to finish with a red card for Sonny was really unfair and the momentum of the game changed," added the Argentine.
Everton later confirmed that Gomes had suffered a broken ankle in the incident.