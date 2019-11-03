Four hurt in knife attack at Hong Kong mall

Hong Kong (CNN) Four people were injured during a knife attack outside a Hong Kong mall on Sunday, including a local politician whose ear was reported to have been partially bitten off.

The attack happened outside the Cityplaza mall in Tai Koo, where pro-democracy protests took place earlier in the day.

Four men, including the alleged attacker, and one woman are now being treated at the city's Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, a police source told CNN. Two of these are in a critical condition.

Among the injured was a pro-democracy politician whose ear was partially bitten off by the unidentified attacker, according to public broadcaster RTHK and the AFP news agency.

High-profile Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong tweeted that his "close colleague Dr Andrew Chiu was assaulted" and his "left ear was brutally halved."

