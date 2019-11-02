Rodney Reed is set to be executed in Texas this month. A new witness claims he's innocent

(CNN) Less than a month before Rodney Reed is set to be executed in Texas, a former prison inmate claims someone else confessed to the murder that sent Reed to prison.

Reed has spent more than 21 years on death row for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas. Police say Reed assaulted, raped and strangled Stites, but he insists he's innocent. He is set to be executed on November 20.

Former inmate Arthur Snow Jr. filed an affidavit in court earlier this week saying Stites' fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, confessed to the murder years ago.

Snow had been serving a sentence for forgery at a DeWitt County, Texas, prison in 2010 when he made a deal with Fennell, who'd sought protection from other inmates, the document states. Snow was then a member of the Aryan Brotherhood gang, it states.

In his affidavit, Snow said he was with Fennell in the prison yard when Fennell started bragging about killing Stites.

