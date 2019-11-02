New Hampshire couple found buried on Texas beach near campsite

(CNN) The remains of a man and woman found this week on a beach in Texas have been identified as a couple from New Hampshire who had been camping there, according to a Kleberg County Sheriff's Office release obtained Friday by CNN affiliate KZTV.

James Lawrence Butler III and Michell Elaine Butler were reported missing on October 23 after family and friends lost contact with them.

Their remains were found Sunday on Padre Island Beach in Corpus Christi by a Kleburg County Deputy. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza told CNN they were buried in the sand.

Their deaths were ruled homicides by the Nueces County medical examiner's office. It didn't release information about the cause of death.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the Butlers on the tragic loss of their loved ones," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

