Macy's just tested out their new Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons. Here's what they are

(CNN) It's officially November, which means if you're not talking Thanksgiving Day Parade, we're not interested.

Macy's understands the excitement, and gave parade fans a delightful sneak peak of the new characters we'll see flying above us in the annual holiday tradition in New York City.

The new balloons were flight tested in New Jersey Saturday "under the direction of Macy's highly skilled flight management team," according to a press release.

"Along with a few hundred handlers, the team will take the balloons out from an outdoor trial run to get firsthand experience flying the new stars ahead of their Thanksgiving Day debuts," the release said.

Who are the new characters?

