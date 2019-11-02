Florida teen charged with soliciting hit on school employee

(CNN) "I need a guy who could kill someone," a Florida teenager allegedly wrote to a friend on Instagram, authorities say. "No joke. I need him eliminated as soon as possible."

Nicholas Robert Godfrey says he was just joking, police said.

But the 18-year-old student of Fivay High School in Pasco County is charged with attempting to solicit and conspiring to commit murder.

During a Friday press conference, Sheriff Chris Nocco said the messages showed Godfrey was trying to find someone to kill an employee of his high school.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco

Nocco said other messages sent by Godfrey from the Instagram account "fivayfanclub" included, "We have $100,000 for the victim's head."

Read More