Wondering if your phone will automatically update when daylight saving time ends? Read this

(CNN) It's that time of year when the sun starts setting sooner and we turn our clocks back to standard time.

While most people dread having to manually change the clocks on a bunch of appliances — oven, microwave and bedside alarm clock, to name a few — around their homes on Sunday (or Saturday night for the early birds), there's one thing most people won't have to worry about touching at all: their smartphones.

Most smartphone clocks will automatically adjust, if the phone's software is up to date.

However, if you went into the settings and changed any of the default settings, you may have to update your clock yourself once daylight saving time ends.

If you have an iPhone, make sure it has "Set Automatically" enabled under "Date & Time."

