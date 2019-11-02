Hundreds gather in Brooklyn to protest the NYPD after a violent subway video

(CNN) Hundreds of people marched through downtown Brooklyn for hours to protest what they described as continuous brutality by the New York Police Department.

Protesters chanted "no justice, no peace" Friday night as they marched by the Barclays Center arena, where the NBA team Brooklyn Nets play . The protests came days after a video shared widely on social media showed officers fighting with teens at a subway station in the city, according to CNN affiliate WABC

In addition to protesting the police, the marchers also accused the subway system of over-policing, the affiliate said. Protesters hurled profanities at officers, confronted them at the subway station and spray-painted their cars with slogans such as RIP Eric Garner -- the man who was choked by a New York police officer in 2014.

Those taking part in the protest highlighted a recent video that shows police breaking up a fight among teens at a metro station. In the video, an officer can be seen punching a 15-year-old boy, the affiliate reported.

The officer involved in the altercation has been assigned to non-enforcement duty pending the investigation, the affiliate reported. The NYPD has said not everything was captured on video, and there's more to the incident.

