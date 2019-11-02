(CNN) Vino Rosso, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher, won the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles.

It was Ortiz's fourth win on the day and his first Classic win.

"He's a special horse," he told NBC Sports, which broadcast the race. "He gotten good at the right time."

Ortiz said the race went as planned for the 4-year-old chestnut colt, who started from the 10th position and ran fourth much of the race.

One of the horses, Mongolian Groom, was near the front when he pulled up with a back left-leg injury.

Read More