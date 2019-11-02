(CNN)Vino Rosso, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher, won the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles.
It was Ortiz's fourth win on the day and his first Classic win.
"He's a special horse," he told NBC Sports, which broadcast the race. "He gotten good at the right time."
Ortiz said the race went as planned for Vino Rosso, who started from the 10th position and ran fourth much of the race.
One of the horses, Mongolian Groom, was near the front when he pulled up with a back left-leg injury.
"We don't understand the severity of the injury," Dr. Al Ruggles, the on-call veterinarian told NBC.
The horse was taken by ambulance to the nearby equine hospital.
Historic track focus of controversy
This year marked 10th time the Breeders' Cup has been held at Santa Anita — and the first since 2016 — but the stunning course in Arcadia northeast of Los Angeles has been the focus of controversy this year.
Santa Anita, a celebrated and historic track which opened in 1934 and has been a favorite setting for the nearby film industry, closed for evaluation in March after more than 20 horses died in the span of three months.
When it reopened, there were numerous changes: Trainers had to apply two days in advance before working out a horse; jockeys had to replace whips with softer "cushion crops," and restrictions on steroids, anti-inflammation drugs and race-day medications were instituted.
The death toll rose to 36 last week, but course owner the Stronach Group insists equine welfare is paramount.
"The Stronach Group and Santa Anita safety measures put horse and rider safety above all else," it said in a statement last month. "[We] remain committed to leading transformative change in this traditional sport."
Among a host of safety protocols, equine health experts check on horses 72 hours before race day, they monitor all horses 24 hours a day, and they examine each runner three to four times the day before a race with all findings discussed among the specialists, say the organizers.
Speaking at the track Tuesday, Baffert said he had every confidence in the venue.
"I think it is safe," Baffert was quoted as saying in the Racing Post. "It is a different surface to what we had for the last Breeders' Cup here because they added some different material and changed it, but they have slowed it down trying to make it safer.
"It's deep and I think it's safe. I'm not worried about it. When it rained, some horses struggled with it, but I think they have got a hold of it now."
It is unclear how Mongolian Groom was injured
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.