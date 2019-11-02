Breaking News

Breeders' Cup Classic: Vino Rosso wins while Mongolian Groom is hospitalized with leg injury

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 9:28 PM ET, Sat November 2, 2019

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Vino Rosso celebrates after the Breeders&#39; Cup Classic horse race at Santa Anita Park in California on Saturday.
(CNN)Vino Rosso, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher, won the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles.

It was Ortiz's fourth win on the day and his first Classic win.
"He's a special horse," he told NBC Sports, which broadcast the race. "He gotten good at the right time."
Ortiz said the race went as planned for Vino Rosso, who started from the 10th position and ran fourth much of the race.
    One of the horses, Mongolian Groom, was near the front when he pulled up with a back left-leg injury.
    "We don't understand the severity of the injury," Dr. Al Ruggles, the on-call veterinarian told NBC.
      The horse was taken by ambulance to the nearby equine hospital.
