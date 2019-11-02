Car bomb explosion kills at least 13 in northern Syria

(CNN) At least 13 people were killed, and many others injured in a car bomb explosion in a northern Syrian town that Turkey took control of last month, officials said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a market in Tal Abyad near the Turkish border.

Turkey's defense ministry blamed the armed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), while a group aligned with the Kurds blamed Turkey.

"The attack in Tal Abyad that targeted civilians is noteworthy for those that see the YPG as innocent and protects them," Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, tweeted.

A spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG makes up a large part, denied any responsibility.

