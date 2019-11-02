(CNN) German giants Bayern Munich slumped to a humiliating 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt Saturday to heap the pressure on coach Niko Kovac after a stuttering start to its Bundesliga title defense.

An early red card for Jerome Boateng presaged Bayern's heaviest league loss in over a decade, leaving Kovac's men fourth in the standings and four points behind leader Borussia Moenchengladbach, 2-1 winners at Bayer Leverkusen.

Boateng was sent off on nine minutes after a VAR review for upending Goncalo Paciencia as the last line of defense and it was not long before Frankfurt's numerical advantage proved decisive.

Today we reached our goal by playing a great match 💪 It was remarkable! Thank you for all the support to our team. Can't wait for the next match on Thursday!#bundesliga #footballgame #sport #eintracht #frankfurt #germany pic.twitter.com/mfNcFy6OWN — André Silva (@andrevsilva19) November 2, 2019

Filip Kostic capitalized on a defensive error for the opener with Djibril Sow adding a second after Kostic's shot was deflected to him at the far post.

The ever dangerous Robert Lewandowski continued his fine run for Bayern as he beat three men before shooting home from the edge of the penalty area.

