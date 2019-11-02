(CNN) A boat stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls for more than a century has been unmoored by high wind and heavy rains.

Thursday's harsh weather pushed the vessel away from its rocky perch and closer to the falls on the Canadian side, according to local CNN affiliate WGRZ . It's the first time it's moved any appreciable distance for more than a century.

In a video produced by the Niagara Parks Commission on Friday, an official, Jim Hill, said the barge, while not currently moving, appears to have "flipped on its side and spun around."

The severe weather conditions experienced yesterday have caused the iron scow, which has remained lodged in the powerful upper rapids above the Falls for over a century, to shift significantly from its position.



The story of how the barge came to rest just above the falls is part of local lore. It involves the rescue of two men from nearby Buffalo, according to Hill, senior manager of heritage with the Parks Commission, who was interviewed by WGRZ last year when the Parks celebrated the 100th anniversary of the event.

In 1918, a vessel known as a dumping scow became disconnected from its tug boat -- with two men aboard -- during a dredging operation, according to the Commission, an agency of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. The scow got stranded in the Niagara River, some 650 yards shy of Horseshoe Falls, one of three separate waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls.

