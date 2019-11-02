Indigenous leader who protected rainforest in Brazil ambushed and killed

(CNN) An indigenous leader was killed and another was injured when loggers allegedly ambushed them in the northeastern Brazilian state of Maranhao.

The attack happened on Friday when two members of a group known as "Forest Guardians" left their village in search of water. Five armed men approached and immediately started shooting at them, according to the Human Rights Secretary of Maranhao.

One of the indigenous leaders, Paulo Paulino Guajajara, was shot in the neck and died. The second person was shot in the back but was able to escape, according to Survival International, a nonprofit pro-indigenous organization.

Brazilian Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro called the incident a "terrible" crime.

"We will spare no effort to bring those responsible for this serious crime to justice," Moro said in a tweet.

