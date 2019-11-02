Mali attack leaves more than 50 soldiers dead

(CNN) At least 53 soldiers and one civilian have been killed in a terrorist attack on the Malian Armed Forces, according to Mali's government.

Rescue teams found the bodies, along with 10 survivors and "significant material damage," at the military post in Indelimane, in the country's north-east, on Friday, government spokesman Yaya Sangare said in a statement.

The situation is now under control and the bodies are being identified, Sangare added.

The government called the assault a terrorist attack and urged the nation "to succeed in the war for freedom, peace and social cohesion in our country."

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the assault.

Read More