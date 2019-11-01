Meet Bobe, the other dog at the Baghdadi raid

(CNN) Conan, the heroic dog who helped chase down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, wasn't the only canine forever changed by the US operation outside Idlib, Syria, last weekend.

A puppy was orphaned in the firefight. But thanks to a Syrian photojournalist and a sympathetic veterinarian clinic, that puppy has a new lease on life, and a name.

Meet Bobe.

Spared during the operation, the pup faced certain death by starvation when Fared Alhor found him.

Alhor was photographing the remains of Baghdadi's compound the morning after the raid. From the scene of death and destruction, he heard something crying -- a tiny dust-covered puppy crying next to the body of its mother.

