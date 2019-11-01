Two women were killed while climbing a steep, icy mountain in California

(CNN) The bodies of two women were recovered from Red Slate Mountain in California following a three-day retrieval effort.

Jennifer Shedden, 34, and Michelle Xue, 22, were well-equipped for climbing the steep mountain segment, but officials believe the pair was struck by falling rocks and killed.

The two set off Saturday to climb the mountain. They did not return at their intended time Sunday.

The two women were attempting to climb a particularly steep segment of Red Slate Mountain (pictured).

On Monday, a search-and-rescue team discovered the two women about midway down the climbing route.

A skilled group of climbers were able to reach the women and declare them dead, but due to harsh conditions, were not able to lower their bodies safely.

hen crews reached the women, they were still anchored to the ice by their climbing equipment, the Mono County Sheriff's Office said.