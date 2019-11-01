Vern the monkey, who was hurt protecting his son from an intruder, has died

(CNN) A monkey that zookeepers think was hurt trying to protect his son during a suspected break in has died.

Vern, the tufted capuchin monkey, was unresponsive when staff found him on Tuesday morning, said the Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City, Kansas.

"While the Zoo's contracted veterinarian did everything they could to revive him, he passed away at the vet clinic," the Zoo wrote in a Facebook post

Vern had surgery to repair broken bones in his leg after the September 3 break in.

Police said in a statement that they believe someone got in the monkey troop's enclosure and took Pickett, a two-year-old capuchin, who is Vern's offspring.