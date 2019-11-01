NFL-er Trent Williams says he had a cancerous growth on his scalp and his team didn't do anything about it

(CNN) Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams, who ended his holdout with the Washington Redskins earlier this week, says he had a cancerous growth on his scalp and his team didn't do anything about it.

"It was cancer," Williams said Thursday. "I had cancer. I had a tumor removed from my skull, attached to my skull. It got pretty serious for a second. I was told some scary things from the doctor. It was definitely nothing to play with, one of the things that changed my outlook on life."

According to ESPN , Williams, who spoke to reporters gathered at his locker, said he was diagnosed with a form of cancer called dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP). Per the report, Williams did not name any of the team's medical staff he believes is responsible. He also would not say if he would ever play for the team again this season.

Williams was asked by a reporter about when he first approached the Washington team doctor about this: "Probably like six years ago," he said.

"I guess nobody took the time to actually realize, try to see what was really going on there," Williams said. "Football was more important, and I mean, to me it was more important, too. I was told it was something minor, so I didn't really question it. But, I mean, the lump continued to grow over the years. It was concerning, but there was no pain involved. If I'm being told by the very people who I put my career in the hands of, they're telling me that I'm fine, then I'm fine. That's how I looked at it."

