5 small plane crashes in 4 states this week have left at least 7 people dead

(CNN) Five small planes have crashed across the US this week. The crashes occurred in four states: New Jersey, Georgia, Kentucky and Florida. At least seven people have been killed in the incidents.

Here is what we know about them:

Tuesday

A Cessna 414 airplane crashed into a suburban home in New Jersey on Tuesday, killing the pilot and sparking a house fire, authorities said. The crash happened at 11 a.m. in Colonia in Middlesex County. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Wednesday

