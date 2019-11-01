The Nationals won the World Series and this guy slid into America's heart

(CNN) While the Washington Nationals were busy making franchise history Wednesday night in Houston, a 19-year-old fan was busy making sliding into viral fame 1,400 miles away.

Jason Turner, a 19-year-old Nationals fan, celebrated his team's World Series victory by ripping his shirt off and turning the team's dugout in Washington, D.C. into a slip-and-slide.

Jason Turner, a George Mason student from Fairfax, Virginia, braved the rain to attend a World Series watch party at Nationals Park in Washington's Navy Yard neighborhood when his team won its first world championship, edging the Houston Astros 6-2.

"During the beginning of the game my buddy and I were upset that we were losing so I leaned over to him and said if we win I'm sliding on the dugout," Turner told CNN via Twitter.

The moment the Nationals won, Turner made good on that promise.

In a video tweeted by reporter Kelyn Soong that has since been viewed more than 4.6 million times on Twitter , Turner can be seen ripping his shirt off and sliding on top of the team's wet dugout.

Read More