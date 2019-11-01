What is Movember or NoShavember anyway?

(CNN) It's the first of November, which means it's the start of Movember or NoShavember. You've likely seen these words before and may have wondered what they're all about.

The purpose of these annual events is to raise awareness around health.

The Movember Foundation focuses on men's health, and NoShavember is aimed at fighting cancer, regardless of sex.

Movember

The Movember Foundation started in 2003 by Travis Garone and Luke Slattery in Melbourne, according to the organization's website

