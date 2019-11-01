(CNN) A former Georgia police officer who killed a mentally ill, unarmed and naked black man will be sentenced Friday on several charges, including aggravated assault.

Jurors deliberated for more than a week.

Olsen faces up to 35 years in prison.

Before the shooting, someone in Hill's neighborhood called police to report a man was "acting deranged, knocking on doors, and crawling around on the ground naked," then-DeKalb County Police Chief Cedric Alexander said then.

Olsen was dispatched, and "when (Hill) saw the officer, he charged, running at the officer. The officer called him to stop while stepping backwards, drew his weapon and fired two shots," Alexander said.

Defense attorney Amanda Clark Palmer said Olsen was "a good cop who had to make a tough decision."

Hill's girlfriend previously said he had a history of mental illness and struggled to get the support he needed from the Department of Veterans Affairs. He had stopped taking his medication shortly before his death, she said.

During closing arguments, the prosecution claimed Olsen did not follow protocol for using force. Assistant District Attorney Lance Cross said Olsen could have used a baton on Hill.