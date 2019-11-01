All Blacks run rampant against Wales to end Rugby World Cup on a high

(CNN) New Zealand ended its Rugby World Cup campaign on a conciliatory high by beating Wales 40-17 in the third-place playoff match at the International Stadium in Yokohama.

The All Blacks picked themselves up after the mauling they received at the hands of England in last week's semifinal and scored six tries to Wales' two in a characteristically clinical display.

Two tries from Ben Smith as well as scores from Tom Moody, Beauden Barrett, Ryan Crotty and Richie Mo'unga saw the men in black maintain their unbeaten run against Wales stretching back to 1953.

For its part, Wales was bold and ambitious whenever it had possession. A try apiece from Hallam Amos and Josh Adams in either half meant this injury-stricken team could at least sign off on the tournament with some positivity.

