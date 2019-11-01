Beloved Indian YouTuber Grandpa Kitchen dies. Millions watched him make epic meals for orphans

New Delhi (CNN) Beloved Indian YouTuber Narayana Reddy, known for his mega-sized outdoor cooking, has died, his family said. He was 73.

In just two years, Reddy built an audience of more than 6 million subscribers on YouTube, where he uploaded videos of himself and his grandchildren cooking vast meals, which -- along with the proceeds of the channel -- went to feed local orphans and other underprivileged people living on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in southern Telangana state.

An emotional video uploaded to the Grandpa Kitchen channel on Wednesday showed him being laid to rest after an elaborate funeral procession, his body draped in flowers and hundreds of people following the cortege.

"You ... live forever in our hearts," the video said. Reddy died on October 27 but his family waited until after his funeral to inform his many followers.

Srikanth Reddy, the YouTube star's grandnephew, told CNN that the idea for the channel came from Reddy cooking massive meals for his family.

