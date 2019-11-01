(CNN) The two men haven't met, but their stories are strikingly similar.

They grew up in Cuba , studied to become doctors and swore an oath to do no harm.

Then, years later, they ended up somewhere they never expected: a privately-run US immigrant detention center in rural Louisiana.

Held behind bars as they pleaded for asylum, these men say they watched people around them receiving poor medical care, but -- despite their years of training -- felt powerless to help.

It's a rare perspective that hasn't