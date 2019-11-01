A doctor said he saw mold growing on the walls in ICE detention. But he couldn't do anything -- he was detained, too
Updated 6:00 AM ET, Fri November 1, 2019
(CNN)The two men haven't met, but their stories are strikingly similar.
They grew up in Cuba, studied to become doctors and swore an oath to do no harm.
Then, years later, they ended up somewhere they never expected: a privately-run US immigrant detention center in rural Louisiana.
Held behind bars as they pleaded for asylum, these men say they watched people around them receiving poor medical care, but -- despite their years of training -- felt powerless to help.
It's a rare perspective that hasn't