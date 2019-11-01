What to do with your Halloween candy leftovers

(CNN) That "buy one, get one half-off" sale on Halloween candy always seems like a great idea until you're faced with giant bags of fun-size sweets in your home on November 1.

Or maybe you purchased appropriately for the holiday and gave everything away -- only to wake up to epic stashes of confections brought home by overachieving trick-or-treaters.

You may even be that person at the office staring daggers at Coworker A (who bought too much) and Coworker B (stuck with the kids' surplus) because they both decided to solve their candy problems by dumping a pile of sweets in front of you.

Obviously, one option is to ignore your doctor and your dentist and just dive head-first into a sugar rush until there's nothing left but a mountain of wrappers. (And if that's you, no judgment here.)