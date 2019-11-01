(CNN) President Donald Trump nominated Dr. Stephen Hahn Friday to be the next head of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The acting commissioner of the FDA, Dr. Ned Sharpless, will return to his role as the director of the National Cancer Institute, according to a press release from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

By law, Sharpless was only allowed to serve a total of 210 days under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. His tenure ended Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

Hahn is a well-known radiation oncology expert and is the current chief medical executive of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where has been a professor of radiation oncology since January 2015.

Asked to describe himself when he was appointed to the leadership position at MD Anderson, Hahn used one word: "Energetic."