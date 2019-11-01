She was called the n-word and given instructions to slit her wrists. What did Facebook do?
Updated 6:55 AM ET, Fri November 1, 2019
(CNN)You can call someone the n-word and give her graphic instructions on how to kill herself, and you won't get kicked off Facebook.
Or you can tell a mother you hope her son gets raped, and you won't get kicked off the world's most popular social media platform. Or you can tell a mother whose 5-year-old daughter has died that "if your kids keep dying it's god trying to tell u u don't deserve them."
You can write to that mother: "F**k you c**t. Are you dead yet c**t? Fingers crossed. Spit on c**ts like you. You c**t dog. Die c**t. You piece of sh*t c**t dog. You are ignorant dumb dog. Die c**t."
Still, you can stay on Facebook.
These are the findings of