Researchers from the University of Bergen found that 7.8% of people suffer from workaholism, or an addiction to work, in Norway . Levels of ADHD, OCD, anxiety and depression were significantly higher in this group than in people who weren't classed as workaholics.

Over 30% of workaholics in the study met the criteria for ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). The research paper suggests this could be because people with ADHD may take on projects and tasks impulsively, resulting in more work than can be done in normal working hours.