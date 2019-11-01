Breaking News

Rates of ADHD diagnosis among US adults are on the rise, study suggests

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 12:00 PM ET, Fri November 1, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Researchers from the University of Bergen found that &lt;a href=&quot;http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0152978&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;7.8% of people suffer from workaholism, or an addiction to work, in Norway&lt;/a&gt;. Levels of ADHD, OCD, anxiety and depression were significantly higher in this group than in people who weren&#39;t classed as workaholics.
Photos: How work addiction links to ADHD, OCD, anxiety and depression
Researchers from the University of Bergen found that 7.8% of people suffer from workaholism, or an addiction to work, in Norway. Levels of ADHD, OCD, anxiety and depression were significantly higher in this group than in people who weren't classed as workaholics.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Over 30% of workaholics in the study met the criteria for ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). The research paper suggests this could be because people with ADHD may take on projects and tasks impulsively, resulting in more work than can be done in normal working hours.
Photos: How work addiction links to ADHD, OCD, anxiety and depression
Over 30% of workaholics in the study met the criteria for ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). The research paper suggests this could be because people with ADHD may take on projects and tasks impulsively, resulting in more work than can be done in normal working hours.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
ADHD is most commonly associated with children, with approximately &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/adhd/data.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;11% of 4-17-year-olds (6.4 million) having been diagnosed in the United States as of 2011&lt;/a&gt;. Boys are twice as likely as girls to be diagnosed with the disorder, with sufferers experiencing inattentiveness and/or hyperactivity.
Photos: How work addiction links to ADHD, OCD, anxiety and depression
ADHD is most commonly associated with children, with approximately 11% of 4-17-year-olds (6.4 million) having been diagnosed in the United States as of 2011. Boys are twice as likely as girls to be diagnosed with the disorder, with sufferers experiencing inattentiveness and/or hyperactivity.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
About a quarter of the workaholics surveyed met the criteria for OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder), an anxiety-related condition where sufferers experience unwelcome obsessional thoughts, which are then followed by repetitive compulsions or urges.
Photos: How work addiction links to ADHD, OCD, anxiety and depression
About a quarter of the workaholics surveyed met the criteria for OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder), an anxiety-related condition where sufferers experience unwelcome obsessional thoughts, which are then followed by repetitive compulsions or urges.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/prevalence/obsessive-compulsive-disorder-among-adults.shtml&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;1% of the adult population in the U.S. suffer from OCD each year, with 50% of these cases being classed as severe&lt;/a&gt;. The average age when the illness starts is about 19 years old but OCD can affect all age groups.
Photos: How work addiction links to ADHD, OCD, anxiety and depression
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 1% of the adult population in the U.S. suffer from OCD each year, with 50% of these cases being classed as severe. The average age when the illness starts is about 19 years old but OCD can affect all age groups.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
According to Dr. Andreassen&#39;s research, about a third of workaholics are likely to experience anxiety compared to 11.9% of non-workaholics. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/prevalence/any-anxiety-disorder-among-adults.shtml&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 18% of adults&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: How work addiction links to ADHD, OCD, anxiety and depression
According to Dr. Andreassen's research, about a third of workaholics are likely to experience anxiety compared to 11.9% of non-workaholics. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 18% of adults.
Hide Caption
6 of 9